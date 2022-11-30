Both local boards of education heard presentations on their district’s 2021-22 assessment and accountability results at their respective November meetings. During his presentation to the Calloway County Board of Education, Calloway County School District Assistant Superintendent Brian Wilmurth defined the metrics used.
Six academic indicators are used to determine the overall accountability score – proficiency, which covers math and reading scores; separate academic indicators (SAI), which covers science, social studies and combined writing; English learner (EL) progress; quality of school culture and safety (QSCS), which is a 27-question survey taken before annual state assessments; graduation rate; and postsecondary readiness.
The weight of each component varies between elementary, middle and high school. For example, proficiency comprises 51% of an elementary school’s overall score; whereas, it only makes up 46% of a middle school’s score. Graduation rate and postsecondary readiness are not included until high school.
The rating system was revised this year. Schools and districts used to earn stars based on their accountability scores. Now, a color-based system is being used – blue is the highest, followed by green, yellow and orange, with red being the lowest.
EL progress is determined through a separate assessment given to third-, fourth- and fifth-graders for whom English is not their first language. Results are compared year-to-year to determine progress toward English proficiency. If less than 30 students in a school take the exam, they do not get an EL score.
Students can be considered “postsecondary ready” by completing a dual-credit course with a grade of C or higher or by meeting one of three benchmarks on the ACT set by the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education.
Graduation rate is determined using a four-year and a five-year cohort, starting when the student enters freshman year, regardless of where that is. The number of students that graduated at the end of the fourth year are averaged with the number at the end of the fifth year to determine the score.
Report and tables by Jessica Jones Paine
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.