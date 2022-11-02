Justin Holland, official government weather observer for Murray, reported that the high temperature for the month was 83 degrees on Oct. 6. The low temperature for the month was 31 degrees on Oct. 18. Average temperatures for the month were a high of 71 degrees, which was normal, and a low of 45 degrees, which was two degrees below normal.
The highest wind speed was 31 mph on Oct. 25. Thunder was reported on Oct. 12 and 25.
Precipitation of 1.52 inches was listed for the month. This was 0.20” Oct. 12, 0.82” Oct. 25, 0.18” Oct. 29, 0.30” Oct. 30 and 0.02” Oct. 31. The normal precipitation for Oct. is 3.96 inches.
The weather outlook for November calls for above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
