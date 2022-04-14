MURRAY — At some point, the Kentucky All "A" Baseball and Softball tournaments will be played.
It is not happening today, though.
Once again, heavy rains from Wednesday afternoon and evening have left area fields to be utilized for the event unplayable. The news was circulated by an email that the events' coordinator — Carlisle County High School Athletic Director Brian O'Neill — sent to participating schools today.
"After talking with Murray and Hickman County and looking over our fields we have decided to cancel for today," O'Neill said, thus putting an end to hopes that the tournaments could possibly reach their semifinal rounds Friday. His email also seemed to express the frustration of everyone involved.
"Hopefully this will be the last updated schedule for the All A. There is one thing we can’t control, the weather but we can work with one another on adjusted schedules. Thank you to all for being flexible with the schedule. Thanks to Murray and Hickman County as well for allowing games to be played on their fields."
The entire Purchase Area has received between 3 and 7 inches of rain this week, said Justin Holland of Murray, official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah. He said rainfall in Murray — where Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park, now one of the sites added in an attempt to move the events along faster — measured 1.88 inches Wednesday and 3.68 since Monday.
Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield had a rather quick description for how the Murray field appeared Thursday ..."Infield good! Outfield bad."
So, here is the once-again adjusted schedule for the tournaments:
Friday:
Softball:
@ Carlisle County @ Hickman County
5:30: Mayfield vs. CFS 5:30: Hickman Co. vs. CCA
7:30: Carlisle County vs. St. Mary 7:30: Murray vs. Ballard Memorial
Friday:
Baseball:
@ Carlisle County @ Murray
5:30: Carlisle Co. vs. Fulton Co. 5:30: Murray vs. CFS
7:30: Hickman Co. vs. Mayfield 7:30: St. Mary vs. Ballard
Monday:
Semifinals @ Carlisle Co. 5:30 and 7:30 for both softball and baseball
Tuesday:
Finals @ Carlisle County @ 6:00 for both softball and baseball.
