MURRAY — Murray Independent School District Director of Athletics Ann Greenfield says that yet another change has been required for the beleaguered Kentucky All "A" Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments and these now have a much stronger impact on Murray High teams.
With thunderstorms now forecast to arrive in the area at about 7 tonight, games that were previously scheduled for 7:30 are now being changed to earlier time slots in an effort to complete these games ahead of the impending rain.
For Murray High teams, this now means earlier time slots and, for at least one team, a change of venue. On the baseball side, the two-time defending champion Tigers will now face Christian Fellowship at 5 this afternoon at Alumni Field/Cary Miller Park in Murray, as opposed to the 5:30 time slot that was originally set. In addition, Murray High's softball team will no longer be playing Ballard Memorial at Hickman County High School in Clinton at 7:30 but will face the Lady Bombers at 6 at Lady Tiger Field in Murray.
All games were originally to have been played at Carlisle County High School near Bardwell but the Murray and Clinton venues were added in an effort to move the events at a faster pace. Heavy rains this week have basically wrecked all plans at every turn.
The schedule for other games in the tournament today is as follows, and continues to reflect how much of a tap dance organizers have had to do:
Baseball
Ballard vs. Paducah St. Mary at Paducah, 5
Fulton County vs. Carlisle at Carlisle, 5
Mayfield vs. Hickman at Clinton, 5
Softball
Community Christian Academy vs. Hickman at Clinton, 5
Paducah St. Mary vs. Carlisle at Carlisle, 5
CFS vs. Mayfield at Mayfield, 5 .
Admission for all games is $5.
