BARDWELL — After finding a way to play the first-round games of the Kentucky All "A" Region 1 Baseball and Softball tournaments on Friday, Mother Nature has once again reared her ugly head.
The semifinals of the event have once again been postponed for today. This comes after western Kentucky received between .50 and .80 inches of rain on Sunday evening, said Justin Holland of Murray, official government observer for the National Weather Service Office in Paducah.
This continues a frustrating pattern for Carlisle County Director of Athletics Brian O'Neill and the other participating schools, who have been trying to get this tournament off the ground since a week ago today. That is when the first games were scheduled to be played, but that was also when area-wide rainfall began, which would eventually accumulate to between 3 and 7 inches last week as O'Neill kept having push the event back, even after incorporating alternative sites to the mix.
If there is any good news to today's delay, it is that it does not affect nearly as many teams as last week, thanks to Friday's games being played, thus significantly trimming the number.
Now, the new schedule is as follows:
Baseball (all games at Carlisle)
Murray High vs. Paducah St. Mary, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Carlisle County vs. Hickman County
Softball (all games at Carlisle)
Hickman County vs. Carlisle County, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by Murray High vs. Mayfield
The championship games are now set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Carlisle but O'Neill indicated that the times may be changed, depending on the weather.
•••
With this change, Murray High softball is now going to play Paducah Tilghman at 6 p.m. today in Paducah.
