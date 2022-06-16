American Legion conducts Flag Day ceremony

MURRAY – On a sweltering evening for dealing with flames, American Legion Post 73 conducted a flag retirement ceremony by burning 27 American flags on Flag Day, June 14. The ceremony was held at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Post.
“We burned 27 flags because they were made of cloth, but we also disposed of another 183 flags off-site because they were made of synthetic materials or were too large to burn,” said Service Office Mark Kennedy.
During the ceremony, Mike Nutter recited a reading titled “I Am Your Flag,” and Seargent-at-Arms Darryl Rezac and Bob Bell directed flag bearers, Walt Blackburn, Jim Brazil and Ben Stafford to carry the flags that had been inspected and deemed unserviceable to the burn pit where Bell and Rezac placed them into the inferno. As soon as all of the flags were burning, Lois Wells bugled “TAPS” and Blackburn, Nutter and Stafford moved to the flag poles where new American, Kentucky and POW/MIA flags were flying at half-mast. Then Wells bugled “To the Colors” as the three new flags were hoisted to full measure.
Service Officer Lois Wells emphasized that Post 73 does this ceremony every year on June 14, Flag Day. She said that the Legion accepts flags every Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4 p.m. that are no longer serviceable.
“We keep the cloth ones for next year’s ceremony and take the ones that are made of synthetic material or are too large for our burn pit to an off-site location to burn or dispose of them,” she said.
American Legion Post 73 is at 310 Bee Creek Drive, off of North 4th Street.
”We are the building with all of the flags flying and a canon and military ambulance parked outside,” Wells said.
