At approximately 12:45 p.m. today, Kentucky State Police Post 1 in Graves County was notified of an escapee from a work detail in Calloway County.
Jail staff reported that Henry M. Rickard Jr. was last seen operating a Calloway County Road Department vehicle in the area of Sycamore Industrial Road in Murray. Henry Rickard Jr. is described as a white male standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds.
He has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was incarcerated for drug and weapons charges and should be considered dangerous. Rickard has family in West Tennessee but his destination is currently unknown.
The public is asked not to approach Rickard if located. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Henry Rickard Jr. is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or by dialing 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.