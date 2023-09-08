MURRAY — Before Thursday evening, it had been a while since Murray High had beaten 2nd District rival Marshall County in girls soccer.
In fact, it had not happened since August of 2018. In this rivalry that is known for being hotly-contested and full of tight, cliffhanging matches, a purist probably would have seen this as, well, wrong.
That purist was probably jumping for joy Thursday as the Lady Tigers finally ended that streak by coming from behind on their home turf at the Mallary France Soccer Complex to edge the Lady Marshals, 2-1, also handing Marshall (9-2-2) its first loss in district play since 2020 against Graves County.
“The girls played their butts off,”said Murray High Head Coach Michael Mangold, whose team (7-3) also tightened the district race as Marshall now stands 4-1, while the Lady Tigers are now 3-1, avenging a tight 2-0 loss a few weeks ago at Draffenville.
Marshall did take the lead after a scoreless first half off a loose ball in the Murray High box that the Lady Tigers failed to clear. There were more than 31 minutest left.
“But our girls responded,” Mangold emphasized of how Murray High answered that goal about 20 seconds later as defender Kendyll English’s thunder foot sent a ball over the Marshall defense to a streaking Isabelle Bourne, who caught Marshall keeper Phoebe Ramsey well in front of the net and beat her after patiently positioning for a right-foot shot from just left of the net.
Then, it happened again as English again caught the Lady Marshals flat-footed and put Ramsey in danger. As she had earlier, Bourne took an English launch from well inside Murray High’s zone and beat Ramsey with her left foot as the keeper pursued the ball in vain with more than 24 minutes left. From there, Marshall had a few threats but they were easily handled by Murray High keeper Ella Parker.
“I can’t speak highly enough of Kendyll and Izzy’s play today. They were superstars,” Mangold said of how his team had studied ways to beat the Marshall defense. “We went and watched film of the last game and I think we defended the areas we needed to defend but we exploited the areas where we thought they were weaker.”
“It feels so good. I’ve been wishing for this the whole time,” Bourne said. “I knew we had it in us. It’s just so unbelievable.”
BOYS SOCCER
Marshall 3
Tigers 2 OT
Murray High (9-3, 2-2 in district play) seemed to be in great shape after Nicolas Abal Miranda took a long ball from teammate Jack Richey to the left side and scored with about 12 minutes left to put the Tigers up 2-1 Thursday night.
However, Marshall County (6-7 overall, 4-1 in district play) is never out of a match as long as 6-5 Logan Parker is lurking in the opposing box. Usually, it is his ability in the air that causes so much trouble.
In the final three minutes of regulation, though, it was his ability on offensive rebounds as the Tigers failed to clear the ball in front of the goal and Parker found the left side of the net for the equalizer and his second goal of the match, which also was on a loose ball earlier in the second half.
That sent the match to overtime, where the Marshals ended it only 12 seconds into the second five-minute extra period as Isaac Reynolds got the ball on the run on the left side without any resistance and scored for the win.
“It is what it is. I felt like we outplayed them for dang near 90 percent of the game,” said Murray High Head Coach Jared Rosa, whose team had two excellent scoring chances to perhaps ice the win before Parker’s second goal. “We don’t have that edge to put it away. We kept knocking on the door but we couldn’t go through it. We probably had at least double their chances tonight.
“We kept telling them to mark (Parker) and we did put two guys on him. Yet, somehow,the ball finds his foot, even when we have two guys on him. I don’t know. We just let him loose one too many times.”
In a match where offense was virtually non-existent in the first half, things changed dramatically in the second half. Murray High had the Marshals backed up in their own zone for much of the first 14 minutes and that paid dividends as Max Rosa scored off a long feed from teammate Kellen Crouch to break the scoring ice at 1-0 with 26:11 remaining in regulation.
