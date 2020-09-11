MURRAY — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to find its way into area events.
Coming off a rousing debut in 2019, the Bridge to Bridge Trail Run at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area seemed poised to take its place among western Kentucky’s most well-known running events. Just the fact that it takes competitors over both the Lake Barkley Bridge at Canton and the Eggners Ferry Bridge at Aurora seemed to put it in a class by itself and presented ample opportunity for growth in the future.
However, it appears that growth is going to slow for at least one year. With the National Forest Service, which oversees LBL, putting a lid on all events inside the recreation area because of the pandemic, it means Bridge to Bridge is being relegated to a virtual event for what probably should have been a banner second year.
“We were expecting 150 to 200 this year, but, obviously, you can’t do anything about a global pandemic,” said Mike Wicker, who co-organizes the event with Damon Eastwood. The event is a fundraiser for the Calloway County High School cross country and track and field programs of which Wicker serves as head coach.
“We already had 52 signed up this year, but we didn’t force them to do the virtual race if they didn’t want to, and we’ll have some of them save the entry fee until next year.”
Last year’s debut event attracted a little more than 100 runners, which exceeded Wicker and Eastwood’s goal.
Wicker said there are still 28 runners that are committed to running the 13.6-mile event virtually, meaning they can use the actual course from Canton to Aurora that also utilizes an off-road trail or another location. He said a win for the event would be for at least 50 runners to opt for the virtual event.
Those runners also have a month to make their runs and submit their times online. That window opens on Sept. 26 and stays open until Oct. 25. The actual day of the race was to have been Oct. 3.
“I do know of some people that are saying they plan to go over there on Oct. 3 and run, and that’s fine. What we don’t want is to have something like 50 people all going over there at the same time,” he said of the desire to maintain a positive relationship with the Forest Service. “Right now, we do have a five-year contract with them to have the race each year, so if you insist on going over there, we ask that you spread your times out. Don’t run at the same time.
“We had provisions in place and thought we could run it pretty safe. We were going to have people going off seven or eight runners at a time with their masks on, then as they separated, they could take their masks off, but we respect what LBL is doing and we don’t want to bypass or circumvent what they’re doing.”
Eastwood said that, while it is a definite disappointment for this event to have been altered by the pandemic, it at least is going to still accomplish its goal of raising some funds for the Calloway programs.
“It’s just not as much fun,” Eastwood said. “And people were really looking forward to it. There hadn’t been any big races in the area this year, so we were thinking that maybe we were going to have the chance to be the first to have a live event, but it didn’t work out. We’ve just got to keep pushing and the biggest thing is we’ve just got to keep our foot in the door with this virtual race and keep our name out there.”
Eastwood also said that, hopefully, when it comes time for the 2021 race, the pandemic will be under control. And that is when the main selling point of this race will come to the forefront, the fact that Bridge to Bridge is the only event that has competitors utilizing the multi-use lanes of the bridges over Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake.
“It’s an automatic win-win. With that, there are so many things we can offer that we really don’t have to do any setup for,” he said of how runners were already being registered from multiple states. “We had people coming from Arkansas (one of the six states not represented last year). I’m hoping for 200, although 250 would be awesome.
“We just want to get it a little better and fine tune it a little more each year.”
Registration and other information is available at the race’s website, www.lblbridgetiobridge.com. The event is offering races for single runners, as well as two-person and three-person teams. Dogs are also allowed to run with owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.