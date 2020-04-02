MURRAY — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) named Murray State’s Tevin Brown to the 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District 19 team Monday. The NABC made the announcement from their home office in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brown, a sophomore from Fairhope, Alabama, comes off a big season in which he was voted to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team.

He had an outstanding season in which he was the only player in the OVC to rank in the top-10 in scoring (17.9ppg, 5th OVC), assists (3.7apg, 8th OVC) and Assist/Turnover Ratio (1.4, 10th OVC).

When Brown begins his junior season in November, he will be hunting a spot in the MSU 1000-Point Club. In 65 games, he had scored 960 points with a 14.8 average of points per game.  

He was also honored as part of the 2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team, as announced by CollegeInsider.com.

Brown played a big part in the Racers’ run to a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title at 15-3 (23-9 overall). Along the way, Brown and the Racers had an 11-game winning streak and currently own a 21-game home win streak at the CFSB Center.

Individually, Brown has a combination of skills that make him one of the top all-around players in the nation. When it came to leading a team in scoring and assists, Brown was one of three players in the OVC to do it.

Through only two seasons of his MSU career, Brown already has 175 made 3-pointers and ranks ninth in MSU history. 

His 85 made threes this season is seventh place all time at MSU and his 90 threes from his freshman season is ranked eighth. Brown was 85-of-203 in the 2019-20 season and was ranked third in the OVC with a percentage of .419. His 2.7 made threes per game ranked second.

The Henson team pulls from the mid-major conferences in NCAA D-I including: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Great West, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.

Brown follows Racer Greats, Isaiah Canaan, Cameron Payne, Johnathan Stark and Ja Morant to be named to either the Henson or Olson All-America Teams.

The popular awards from CollegeInsider.com, Lou Henson honors are meant for mid-major players and the Lou Olson honors are for all of NCAA D-I basketball. In order to recognize as many players possible, CollegeInsider.com makes it so that players can only be named to one of teams per season.

2019-20 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Milan Acquaah, Jr., California Baptist

E.J. Anosike, Jr., Sacred Heart

Paul Atkinson, Jr., Yale

Isaiah Blackmon, Sr., St. Francis PA

Tray Boyd III, Sr., ETSU

Keith Braxton, Sr., Saint Francis PA

AJ Brodeur, Sr., Penn

Tevin Brown, So., Murray State

Desure Buie, Sr., Hofstra

Elijah Childs, Jr., Bradley

Yoeli Childs, Sr., BYU

Carlos Dotson, Sr., Western Carolina

Jordan Ford, Sr., Saint Mary’s

Eugene German, Sr., Northern Illinois

AJ Green, So., Northern Iowa

Kevon Harris, Sr., Stephen F. Austin

Juvaris Hayes, Sr., Merrimack

Bo Hodges, Jr., ETSU

Caleb Homesley, Sr., Liberty

Loren Jackson, Jr., Akron

Scottie James, Sr., Liberty

Carlik Jones, Jr., Radford

Nathan Knight, Sr., William & Mary

Cameron Krutwig, Jr., Loyola Chicago

Adam Kunkel, So., Belmont

Anthony Lamb, Sr., Vermont

Loudon Love, Jr., Wright State

Jordan Lyons, Sr., Furman

Max Mahoney, Sr., Boston University

Isaiah Miller, Jr., UNCG

Sa’eed Nelson, Sr., American

Markquis Nowell, So., Little Rock

Nijal Pearson, Sr., Texas State

Jalen Pickett, So., Siena

Grant Riller, Sr., Charleston

Colbey Ross, 6-1, Jr., Pepperdine

Terry Taylor,6-5, Jr., Austin Peay

Jahlil Tripp, 6-5, Sr., Pacific

Tyson Ward, Sr.,North Dakota State

Douglas Wilson, Jr., South Dakota State

Tags

Recommended for you