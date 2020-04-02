MURRAY — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) named Murray State’s Tevin Brown to the 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District 19 team Monday. The NABC made the announcement from their home office in Kansas City, Missouri.
Brown, a sophomore from Fairhope, Alabama, comes off a big season in which he was voted to the All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team.
He had an outstanding season in which he was the only player in the OVC to rank in the top-10 in scoring (17.9ppg, 5th OVC), assists (3.7apg, 8th OVC) and Assist/Turnover Ratio (1.4, 10th OVC).
When Brown begins his junior season in November, he will be hunting a spot in the MSU 1000-Point Club. In 65 games, he had scored 960 points with a 14.8 average of points per game.
He was also honored as part of the 2019-20 Lou Henson All-America Team, as announced by CollegeInsider.com.
Brown played a big part in the Racers’ run to a share of the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title at 15-3 (23-9 overall). Along the way, Brown and the Racers had an 11-game winning streak and currently own a 21-game home win streak at the CFSB Center.
Individually, Brown has a combination of skills that make him one of the top all-around players in the nation. When it came to leading a team in scoring and assists, Brown was one of three players in the OVC to do it.
Through only two seasons of his MSU career, Brown already has 175 made 3-pointers and ranks ninth in MSU history.
His 85 made threes this season is seventh place all time at MSU and his 90 threes from his freshman season is ranked eighth. Brown was 85-of-203 in the 2019-20 season and was ranked third in the OVC with a percentage of .419. His 2.7 made threes per game ranked second.
The Henson team pulls from the mid-major conferences in NCAA D-I including: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Great West, Horizon, Independents, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast.
Brown follows Racer Greats, Isaiah Canaan, Cameron Payne, Johnathan Stark and Ja Morant to be named to either the Henson or Olson All-America Teams.
The popular awards from CollegeInsider.com, Lou Henson honors are meant for mid-major players and the Lou Olson honors are for all of NCAA D-I basketball. In order to recognize as many players possible, CollegeInsider.com makes it so that players can only be named to one of teams per season.
2019-20 LOU HENSON ALL-AMERICA TEAM
Milan Acquaah, Jr., California Baptist
E.J. Anosike, Jr., Sacred Heart
Paul Atkinson, Jr., Yale
Isaiah Blackmon, Sr., St. Francis PA
Tray Boyd III, Sr., ETSU
Keith Braxton, Sr., Saint Francis PA
AJ Brodeur, Sr., Penn
Tevin Brown, So., Murray State
Desure Buie, Sr., Hofstra
Elijah Childs, Jr., Bradley
Yoeli Childs, Sr., BYU
Carlos Dotson, Sr., Western Carolina
Jordan Ford, Sr., Saint Mary’s
Eugene German, Sr., Northern Illinois
AJ Green, So., Northern Iowa
Kevon Harris, Sr., Stephen F. Austin
Juvaris Hayes, Sr., Merrimack
Bo Hodges, Jr., ETSU
Caleb Homesley, Sr., Liberty
Loren Jackson, Jr., Akron
Scottie James, Sr., Liberty
Carlik Jones, Jr., Radford
Nathan Knight, Sr., William & Mary
Cameron Krutwig, Jr., Loyola Chicago
Adam Kunkel, So., Belmont
Anthony Lamb, Sr., Vermont
Loudon Love, Jr., Wright State
Jordan Lyons, Sr., Furman
Max Mahoney, Sr., Boston University
Isaiah Miller, Jr., UNCG
Sa’eed Nelson, Sr., American
Markquis Nowell, So., Little Rock
Nijal Pearson, Sr., Texas State
Jalen Pickett, So., Siena
Grant Riller, Sr., Charleston
Colbey Ross, 6-1, Jr., Pepperdine
Terry Taylor,6-5, Jr., Austin Peay
Jahlil Tripp, 6-5, Sr., Pacific
Tyson Ward, Sr.,North Dakota State
Douglas Wilson, Jr., South Dakota State
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.