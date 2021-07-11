MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The Milwaukee Bucks used a huge surge at the end of the third quarter to cut their NBA Finals deficit to 2-1 tonight with a 120-100 win over the Phoenix Suns in Milwaukee.
After dropping the first two games on the Suns' home court in Phoenix,Arizona, the Bucks found their offense in the first game of the series on home soil. Leading the way, as expected, was Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had his second straight night of scoring 40 points or more with 41 points and 13 rebounds.
However, he had help tonight from teammates Jrue Holiday (21 points) and Kris Middleton (18 points).
Former Murray State star Cameron Payne came off the bench to score seven points tonight for Phoenix, while also having four assists and four rebounds. And the Suns had five players finish scoring in double figures, led by future Hall of Famer Chris Paul's 19 points.
However, former Kentucky star Devin Booker could not find his range tonight, ending with only 10 points after scoring 31 in Thursday's Game 2 win. Booker was 3-for-14 from the field and sat most of the fourth quarter after the Bucks ended the third quarter with a 16-0 burst that gave them a 98-76 lead after the Suns had cut a 15-point halftime deficit to four points about midway through the third.
Game 4 will be in Milwaukee on Wednesday. ABC will have the TV coverage starting at 8 p.m.
