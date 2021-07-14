MILWAUKEE — The Phoenix Suns appeared to be in position to take a two-game lead tonight in the NBA Finals, but the host Milwaukee Bucks managed to deny them with a huge closing push that resulted in a 109-103 win, tying the series at 2-2.
Phoenix had a nine-point lead early in the fourth quarter and managed to keep the Bucks at bay until the final three minutes. A combination of Suns turnovers and Bucks forward Khris Middleton provided the winning edge down the stretch as Middleton scored 12 of his game-high 40 points.
For the Suns, former Kentucky star Devin Booker was back to his usual form tonight, scoring a team-high 32 points after struggling for only 10 in Sunday's lopsided Game 3 loss. Former Murray State star Cameron Payne just missed double figures as he scored nine points off the bench to go with one rebound. Payne had a 3-point jumper late in the third quarter that, at the time, gave the Suns a seven-point lead in a game where Phoenix led from about the 10-minute mark of the opening quarter until the three-minute mark when Pat Connaughton's trey gave the Bucks their first lead since the opening minutes, 97-95.
The scene now shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5 Saturday night. That game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on ABC.
