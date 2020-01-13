MURRAY – While some areas in the county saw the impacts of high winds as a storm front moved through the area over the weekend, most of Calloway County avoided any serious damage.
Justin Holland, official observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah Office, said the county saw about 2.35 inches of rain over the weekend, and in Murray, wind gusts as high as 35 mph. He said that other parts of the county experienced more intense gusts.
“There were probably much stronger winds out in the county,” Holland said. “I know the southeastern part of the county had quite a few trees down near New Concord. Those gusts were probably closer to 50 or 60 mph.”
Holland said there was a high temperature of 67 degrees on Saturday before the cold front passed through the county. Holland said the National Weather Service was going to conduct a damage assessment in the northeastern part of the county. Holland said Calloway was under a tornado warning for a brief time Saturday morning.
“It was for a storm that had signs of rotation in the northeastern part of the county that eventually traveled into Trigg County,” Holland said. “There might have been some damage in that part of the county. They will be conducting that damage at some point (Sunday).”
Holland said that there were many reports of damage across the region, with Marshall County getting hit harder than its southern neighbor.
“Marshall County got hit hard; the city of Benton got hit pretty hard,” Holland said. “They probably did have a confirmed tornado there in Benton.”
Holland said the system passing through the region produced a series of smaller, more intense storms in certain parts of the front.
“It was a big squall line that moved through all at the same time,” he said. “There were some small cells within that squall line that were stronger than the rest of the line itself.”
Holland said that Calloway fared well considering the ripe conditions for severe weather the county experienced over the weekend.
“I think the county probably fared very well considering it was 67 degrees on Jan. 11,” he said. “Whenever you get that warm and you get a big system like this, it typically spells trouble. And it did for a few spots ... It goes to show that even in the middle of winter you can still have storms and tornadoes that can do a lot of damage.”
Holland said it will continue to be an active week in the county. With a cloudy forecast for today, and a chance for rain and severe weather by Wednesday, with highs in the 65-to-70-degree range.
“We will probably get close to a record high on Wednesday,” he said. “It is still too early to know if there will be a severe weather outbreak, but rain and thunderstorms are a good possibility for Tuesday and Wednesday.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.