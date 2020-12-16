MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said it received notification of one more death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
“The patient was a resident of Calloway County,” a news release said. “The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family.”
In addition, CCHD received notification of 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 2,079, with 1,918 cases recovered, 114 isolated at home, 14 hospitalized and 33 deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
CCHD reiterated that it will not be reporting cases on the weekends, but will continue reporting Monday through Friday, except for holidays. In addition, no positive cases will be contacted and no cases will be reported on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.
For cumulative data regarding Calloway County’s COVID cases, visit http://www.callowayhealth.org/covid-stats.pdf. Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically reports their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported was 12.5% as of Dec. 10.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Disclaimer: Due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the Murray Ledger & Times can only report information submitted by CCHD, which does not include names, age, gender or any other personal information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.