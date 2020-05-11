MURRAY — As of Monday, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID19). The patients are residents of Calloway County.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 39, with 31 cases fully recovered, five isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help is asked to go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available at the department's Facebook page.
