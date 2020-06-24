MURRAY — As of this morning, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two newly confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 69, with 56 cases fully recovered, 11 isolated at home, one hospitalized, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available on the department's Facebook page.
