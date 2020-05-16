As of today, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 42, with 33 cases fully recovered, six isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is also available on the health department's Facebook page.
