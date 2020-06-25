As of today, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of three newly-confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 72, with 58 cases fully recovered, 12 isolated at home, 1 hospitalized and 1 death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available on the department's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.