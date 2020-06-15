The Calloway County Health Department received notification of four new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) Monday morning.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 57, with 50 cases fully recovered, six isolated at home and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the department said
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. The health department’s Facebook page also includes updated information.
