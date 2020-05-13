As of this morning, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of its 40th confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 40, with 32 cases fully recovered, five isolated at home, two hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect of the patients' privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help is asked to go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call a medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. More information is available on the health department's Facebook page.
