MURRAY — As of this afternoon the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of its 47th confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 47, with 43 cases fully recovered, three isolated at home and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is available on the health department's Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.