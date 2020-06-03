MURRAY — As of today, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of its 50th confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 50, with 43 cases fully recovered, five isolated at home, one hospitalized, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions, or needing additional help, can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. More information is available on the health department's Facebook page.
