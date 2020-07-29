MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department announced Wednesday morning it had received notification of the county’s 150th case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). That afternoon, it announced seven more.
The patients are residents of Calloway County. As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County was 157, with 130 cases fully recovered, isolated at home, four hospitalized and three deaths. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.The department’s Facebook page also contains updated information.
