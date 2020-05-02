MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of its 33rd new confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 33, with 20 cases fully recovered, 11 isolated at home, 1 hospitalized and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov or call the Kentucky state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is also available at the health department's Facebook page.
