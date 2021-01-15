From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of 1/15/21, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of one death related to COVID19. The patient was a resident of Calloway County. The Calloway County Health Department wishes to express our deepest sympathies and condolences for the family.
In addition, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 33 new confirmed cases of COVID19. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,816 with 2,538 recovered, 232 isolated at home, 6 hospitalized, and 40 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in our county, we will periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported is 14.97% as of 1/2/21.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
