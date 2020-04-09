MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of an additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 10, with three cases fully recovered, one hospitalized, 5 isolated at home and one death, which was announced earlier this week. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Kim Paschall, director of nursing for the Calloway County Health Department, states, “With the loss of one of our community members and additional cases continuing to be confirmed, it is extremely important for everyone to reduce the risk of exposure by practicing social distancing, staying home, and staying away from others. Let us pay our respects and honor those who have passed by doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus.”
Additional information on COVID-19 in Kentucky is available at kycovid19.ky.gov , by calling the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. Information is also available at the health department's Facebook page.
