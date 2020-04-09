From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of an additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 11, with three cases fully recovered, one hospitalized, six isolated at home, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Additional information on COVID-19 in Kentucky is available at kycovid19.ky.gov , by calling the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the health department at 270-753-3381. Information is also available at the health department’s Facebook page.
