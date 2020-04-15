From the Calloway County Health Department:
MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of its 19th confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19). The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 19, with four cases fully recovered, 14 isolated at home and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help is asked to go to kycovid19.ky.gov or phone the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, a medical provider or the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. More information is also available on the health department's Facebook page.
