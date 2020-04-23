The Calloway County Health Department said Thursday morning it has received notification of its 21st confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total of 21 confirmed cases includes 14 cases fully recovered, six isolated at home and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, the health department said.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov, call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
