MURRAY - The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of its 22nd confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19). The patient is a resident of Calloway County, the health department just said.
The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 22, with 14 cases fully recovered, 7 isolated at home, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help is asked to go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call a medical provider or call the health department at 270-753-3381. Additional information is also available at the health department's Facebook page.
