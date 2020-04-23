MURRAY — The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of its 23rd confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now 23 with 13 cases fully recovered, 9 isolated at home, and one death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Anyone with questions or needing additional help can go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call a medical provider or call the health department at 270-753-3381. More information is also available at the health department's Facebook page.
