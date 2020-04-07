From the Calloway County Health Department:
The Calloway County Health Department has received notification tonight of an additional confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID19).
The patient is a resident of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now nine, with three cases fully recovered, one hospitalized, four isolated at home and one death, which was announced this afternoon. Additional details about any of these individuals will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
Kim Paschall, director of nursing for the health department, said, “With the loss of one of our community members and additional cases continuing to be confirmed, it is extremely important for everyone to reduce the risk of exposure by practicing social distancing, staying home, and staying away from others. Let us pay our respects and honor those who have passed by doing everything we can to stop the spread of this virus.”
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. See the health department Facebook page for the latest information.
