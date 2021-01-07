MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department said it had received notification Thursday of 66 new cases of COVID-19.
The latest case count set a new single-day record for Calloway County, with the previous record being 54 on Dec. 18. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 2,599, with 2,326 recovered, 225 isolated at home, 10 hospitalized and 38 deaths. The patients are residents of Calloway County. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy, CCHD said.
Since Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) performs the majority of COVID testing in the county, CCHD periodically report their latest calculated positivity rate. MCCH’s latest calculated positivity rate reported WAS 14.97% as of Jan. 2.
For additional information, go to kycovid19.ky.gov. You can also call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider or call CCHD at 270-753-3381. The Facebook page also contains updated information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.