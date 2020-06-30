Republican Party President
Donald Trump 2271
Others 330
Republican Party Kentucky U.S. Senator
Nicholas Alsager 36
Wednell Crow 72
Paul Frangedakis 70
Louis Grider 53
Naren James 54
Kenneth Lowndes 12
Mitch McConnell 2108
Wesley Morgan 185
Democratic Party President
Pete Buttiegieg 82
John Delaney 29
Biden 2626
Tom Steyer 19
Tulsi Gabbard 64
Michael Bennet 30
Michael Bloomberg 52
Amy Klobuchar 59
Bernie Sanders 548
Deval Patrick 4
Andrew Yang 57
Elizabeth Warren 137
Uncommitted 617
Democratic Party Kentucky U.S. Senator
Jimmy Ausbrooks 52
Charles Booker 1443
Mike Broihier 115
Maggie Hilliard 43
Andrew Maynard 41
Amy McGrath 2259
Eric Rothmuller 26
John Sharpensteen 47
Bennie Smith 86
Mary Tobin 143
Kentucky 1st District Court of Appeals
Chris McNeill 2675
Jenny Hines 2118
Rene Williams 1118
Jason Coltharp 537
Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge
Ryan Yates 1054
Stephanie Perlow 6344
Catherine Fuller 647
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.