Republican Party President 

Donald Trump 2271

Others 330

 

Republican Party Kentucky U.S. Senator

Nicholas Alsager 36

Wednell Crow 72

Paul Frangedakis 70

Louis Grider 53

Naren James 54

Kenneth Lowndes  12

Mitch McConnell 2108

Wesley Morgan 185

 

Democratic Party President

Pete Buttiegieg 82

John Delaney 29

Biden 2626

Tom Steyer 19

Tulsi Gabbard 64

Michael Bennet  30

Michael Bloomberg 52

Amy Klobuchar 59

Bernie Sanders  548

Deval Patrick 4

Andrew Yang 57

Elizabeth Warren 137

Uncommitted 617

 

Democratic Party Kentucky U.S. Senator

Jimmy Ausbrooks 52

Charles Booker 1443

Mike Broihier 115

Maggie Hilliard 43

Andrew Maynard 41

Amy McGrath 2259

Eric Rothmuller 26

John Sharpensteen 47

Bennie Smith 86

Mary Tobin 143

 

Kentucky 1st District Court of Appeals 

Chris McNeill 2675

Jenny Hines 2118

Rene Williams 1118

Jason Coltharp 537

 

Kentucky 42nd Judicial Circuit Family Court Judge

Ryan Yates 1054

Stephanie Perlow 6344

Catherine Fuller 647

