The Calloway County Health Department is reporting a second case of COVId-19 has been confirmed in Calloway County.
The health department did not give details other than to say that the patient is a Calloway County resident and that efforts are being made to contact people who may have been in contact with the patient. The health department said these efforts are being made in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
“We believe the risk to the public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the CDC, DPH, and the people of Calloway County,” said Kim Paschall, director of nursing for the Calloway County Health Department in a news release that was circulated several minutes ago. “The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, there are simple preventative actions you can do to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
The Ledger & Times is working on a full story on this situation and will have more details when they become available.
