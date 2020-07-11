From the Calloway County Health Department:
As of today, the Calloway County Health Department has received notification of two new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The patients are residents of Calloway County. The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 104, with 80 cases fully recovered, 20 isolated at home, 3 hospitalized, and 1 death. Additional details will not be provided in order to respect their privacy.
If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.
