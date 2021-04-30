MURRAY — Thursday, it was the Murray-Calloway County Airport Board’s day to join numerous other boards and organizations in having their first actual meetings in a long time, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the case of the Airport Board, this meeting was the group’s first since December 2019. And Chairman Bob Futrell, who had been a member for several years before succeeding longtime Chairman Jim Fain, was still getting used to the idea of leading these meetings.
“This is just my second meeting as chair,” said Futrell, who has taken the position that Fain held for almost 30. “And we don’t meet very often anyway, but this is the first meeting we’ve had since Dec. 17, 2019. We haven’t had any meetings since then.”
However, it was clear that Futrell and his fellow members have been staying in tune with key issues surrounding the facility they oversee, Kyle-Oakley Field, about six miles northwest of Murray. That usually happens quite easily when money is involved and that has been the case in the past year.
The Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 was passed by Congress to assist Americans with financial problems caused by the pandemic. Airports and the boards and organizations that oversee them fell into that category and were able to benefit from funding.
In 2020, the Murray-Calloway board received $30,000 in CARES Act money and, as was discussed Thursday, those funds have been put to use for some overdue improvements at Kyle-Oakley. The majority of that money — $15,900-plus, in fact — went to the purchase of a new Kubota tractor that is being used to tow planes out of their hangars onto the tarmac to prepare them for takeoff.
“We’d been discussing it throughout the years, getting a new tow tractor, so, when some of this CARES money that isn’t earmarked for anything specific, you see this as something where we might be able to use that,” Futrell said. “So (Kyle-Oakley Manager Anthony Young) looked into it and he saw the big tow tractors cost a lot of money, so we looked at getting a tractor from McKeel Equipment (of Calloway County) and we got a price.
“That’s part of the money that we used that we received free from the government and doesn’t have to come out of our operating funds, and it’s worked real well for (Young). What we had before wasn’t big enough to move jets that come in. Now, he at least can move jets to the parking area in a way where he could fuel another jet that may come in at the same time.”
Another task that was handled with the CARES Act funding has resulted in a new look for the interior of the Kyle-Oakley terminal and office area. Where a sharp yellow color had graced the walls of the interior the past several years, a softer, more neutral beige color is now in place.
“I like it. It looks more professional to me,” Young said of the paint job that was valued at $2,800.
“Anthony asked me a few months ago and I said, ‘No problem!’ You get a price for it and we’ll go from there,’” Futrell recalled.
Another $3,500 is expected to be used for painting the tower that supports the airport’s green/clear beacon that rotates a far-reaching light beam at night. Futrell said state inspectors have been persuading the board to repaint that tower for several years.
“We’ve tried to get it paid for with state funds,” the chairman said. “So, now, we’re going to use, again, some of that CARES money for that.”
Futrell said another $3,500 in CARES money is being put toward another paint job, this time on a small house that is close to Runway 23.
Futrell also said that it appears the state may have benefited from the CARES funding as well, because that explains how Kyle-Oakley was able to upgrade its credit card readers that were part of a new fueling system the state mandated last year without any cost to the board.
“The card reader we had before was a non-chip reader, so (the state) came in and told us to get a price for a new one. Anthony got a price and the bid on it was for about $19,000,” Futrell said. “So we sent our paperwork to the state and they agreed to pay for a brand new credit card chip reader that cost the airport nothing.
“We didn’t have to match any of the money, which was great, and they did this for other airports too.”
There was one more item of business before the board Thursday and this was handled in a private executive session. When that session had concluded, Young had a new salary, an increase of 6%, which amounts to $50 extra per week or $2,600 per year.
“Anthony runs the airport the way it needs to. He does a great job out there and does a wonderful job managing that airport,” Futrell said. “We’re lucky to have someone with that caliber and we really appreciate that.”
