MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Murray State junior Peyton Carter has just become the eighth Racer player to win the Ohio Valley Conference Women's Golf Championship individual title.
At the Fighting Joe Course of the Shoals Golf Club in Muscle Shoals, Henderson's Carter shot a 1-over-par 73 to finish 2-under for the event, good for a three-shot winning margin over Morehead State's McKenzie Neal. This marks the Murray State women's program's first individual championship since 2019 when Annie Moore claimed the title.
Carter entered todays final round with a two-shot lead but seemed to be headed for an easy win as she built the lead to five strokes in the early holes. However, she ran into problems in the middle holes as her five-shot lead evaporated as Neal pulled even at -2 as Carter headed into the holes and Neal still had several holes to play.
However, Carter steadied herself, played the final three holes at par and headed to the clubhouse still in possession of a two-shot cushion. Neal was unable to mount a final charge, allowing Carter to claim the title.
This also marks the eighth individual title for Murray State during the tenure of Murray native Velvet Milkman as head coach.
