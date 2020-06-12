MURRAY – Raghda Abo Al Haija, one of 12 valedictorians for Calloway County High School’s Class of 2020, worked hard to get where she is and plans to continue that drive through her studies at Murray State University.
Raghda moved to Calloway County from Jordan when her mother, Rasha Khalil, came to study for her master’s degree in occupational safety and health at Murray State. Khalil now teaches in Murray State’s OSH department.
After moving here, Raghda started sixth grade at Calloway County Middle School. She said she was in honors classes throughout high school. She joined the Future Business Leaders of America her freshman year and was in the Spanish Club her sophomore year. She was in each of those clubs for a single year, and although she did not compete in those clubs, she said she volunteered behind the scenes. She was involved with Academic Team for a year as well, she said.
Raghda said she has a deep interest in the arts, with a particular focus on painting. She said she won several awards for her paintings in school contests and even won first place in the Kentucky Art Education Association’s Purchase/Pennyrile Regional Exhibition. Winners in that competition had their work displayed in the Clara M. Eagle Upper Gallery on the seventh floor of Murray State’s Price Doyle Fine Arts Building.
Though she has plenty of interests, her school work was always a primary focus for her, she said.
“I’ve been more focused on doing well in classes and keeping my 4.0,” she said.
Raghda’s other honors include the Murray Bank Student of the Week and the Rotary Club of Murray Student of the Month.
Khalil said her daughter had always impressed her with her intelligence and love of learning.
“I’m very, very proud of her,” Khalil said. “I’ll tell you what, she loves to read. She’s very dedicated. Sometimes, she preferred sitting and reading (to other activities). She’s ahead of her time, honestly. Her siblings, whenever they wanted to do something or play a game, she would often say, ‘No, I want to read.’ She goes to the library a lot, and she reads novels. I’m a teacher, and believe me, many times I have asked her to proofread my work.”
Of course, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic her senior was a very different experience for Raghda than most high school graduates have gone through. The school had a drive-through ceremony several weeks ago in which administrators handed out diplomas to students as they rode through in their vehicles and family members stood in the parking lot cheering them on. Although it might have been preferable to having no ceremony at all, it certainly wasn’t what Raghda envisioned while growing up.
“It kind of felt lonely, but it wasn’t bad,” she said. “It was an interesting experience, but it felt kind of lonely (being in a vehicle) with the entire crowd watching you.”
Raghda said she plans to attend Murray State this fall and major in chemistry and pre-med.
“It’s close and all my siblings are here,” she said. “I just think it’s a good, nice, little college.”
Raghda, who is the middle child, said her family is very important to her, so that was a big factor in deciding to stay in Murray. Her older sister, Tamara, 20, and older brother, Zaid, 19, are already students at Murray State. Her younger sister, Enaf, is 14 and her younger brother, Yaman, is 12.
“I’m just excited for college,” Raghda said. “Even if it’s kind of weird because of the virus, I’m just excited for a new experience.”
This is the second in a series of 13 stories about this year’s local valedictorians. Eleven more will follow in the weeks to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.