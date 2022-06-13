CCSD board begins planning for next school year

MURRAY – The Calloway County Board of Education held its first meeting following the end of the school year Thursday. Administrators’ reports included wrapping up the 2021-22 school year and plans already underway in preparation for next year, which as Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKell reminded the board, is less than 60 days away.
The meeting commenced by recognizing the Calloway County Middle School Academic Team. Team Coach Scott Pile highlighted several of the team’s impressive accomplishments over the school year, including being the runners-up at the 2022 State Governor’s Cup tournament.
The board enthusiastically approved a fundraiser request by the Area Technology Center to hold two Pop-Up Restaurant/Bistro events during the upcoming school year – one in October and the other in April.
The board also approved payment of a Trane invoice on the HVAC Project #8180 in the amount of $296,944.95, a Bacon Farmer Workman Testing and Inspection Services invoice in the amount of $2,374.75 and an RBS Design Group invoice in the amount of $388,613.18 related to the Auxiliary Gym Project #8152.
During the maintenance report, Director of Buildings and Grounds Kenny Duncan updated the board on those projects. The entire HVAC system at CCMS was removed and is now in the process of being replaced. All of the piping, ductwork and units have been installed; Duncan believes that the entire system will be up and running by the end of the month.
Duncan reported that 90% of the main framing on the auxiliary gym is complete. Concrete block walls have been completed and will be insulated with spray foam in the next two weeks. In the next 30 days, crews will start putting up the exterior brick veneer.
In other business, board member Mitch Ryan requested that the board approve the formation of a Strategic Planning Commission, the details of which to be in the board’s next working session. The board unanimously agreed.
Notable administrative reports included Food Service Director Megan Adams’ report of handing out over 300 meals in June as part of the summer feeding program. Director of Pupil Personnel Josh McKeel advised that the district’s “driver situation is looking up” as several drivers are currently in training and several more have shown interest.
“The summertime, while a joyous time, I think, for everyone, is also unpredictable at times. This year is no exception,” Calloway County School District Superintendent Tres Settle said in his Superintendent’s Report before advising the board of numerous job vacancies in the district.
Steve Smith was recently hired as the new principal for Calloway County High School, but there are still two assistant principal positions that need to be filled in addition to three teachers and an athletic director. CCMS Principal Amy Turner has stepped down; Settle hopes to have that position filled by July 1. District Technology Coordinator Caleb Reinhardt also stepped down. Settle wished him that best and noted that Reinhardt leaves “big shoes to fill.”
The board was also updated on the district’s efforts working with Calloway County Sheriff Nicky Knight to staff school resource officers (SRO’s) on each of the district’s campuses. McKeel provided the update and noted the limited number of applicants thus far, but said that one of the positions has been filled.
“The statute reads that we will fill those positions with qualified individuals when funding is available,” McKeel advised. “The funding is available, and we are now on the search for those qualified individuals.”
Following Settle’s report, the meeting was adjourned. The next regular meeting of the CCBE will be held Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. at the board office located at 2110 College Farm Road.
