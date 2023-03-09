CCSO files manslaughter charge against Tennessee man for January crash

MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office has filed a second-degree manslaughter charge against a Tennessee man in connection to a crash that killed a Paducah woman in late January.
According to CCSO, deputies responded at approximately 3:50 a.m. Jan 29 to a single-vehicle collision on KY 121 South in the area of Cherry Corner Road. Upon arrival, deputies noticed a Chevrolet Silverado in a six-foot ditch with two occupants.
The driver, Darin W. Randazzo, 59, of Springfield, Tennessee, was conscious and stated that the passenger, Mendiola Quintanilla, 53, of Paducah, was unresponsive. Calloway County Fire-Rescue had to make entry into the vehicle with extrication tools and Murray Calloway EMS climbed into the truck to render aid. They found Mendiola wearing a seatbelt but already deceased, and the driver was transported to MCCH by ambulance with back pain.
CCSO said the investigation revealed that the vehicle exited the right side of the roadway into the ditch and rolled over before coming to the final resting place on the right side. Alcoholic beverage containers and marijuana were located inside the vehicle, and the driver was suspected of impaired driving, CCSO said.
A warrant was issued for several criminal charges, and Randazzo was arrested on Wednesday by the Henry County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Department before being lodged in the Henry County Correctional Facility. Randazzo was charged with manslaughter in the second degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container; possession of marijuana; and driving too fast for the road conditions.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com. Individuals facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.