The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office Is investigating a threat that was written in a bathroom, district administrators said Friday.
According to the Calloway County School District’s Facebook page, administrators were made aware of a written threat found in a bathroom at CCHS that threatens a school shooting on Dec. 13, 2021. Law enforcement was notified and are working with school administration to investigate. CCSO has been in contact with Kentucky State Police and other local law enforcement and plans to have an increased presence on campus, CCSD said.
Any individual having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact CCHS at (270) 762-7375 or CCSO at (270) 753-3151.
