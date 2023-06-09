On May 17, 2023, the Codex Sassoon, the oldest nearly complete Hebrew Bible sold for $38.1 million. It is dated to about the late 9th or early 10th century. It was bought at Sotheby’s by the “American Friends of the ANU” — Museum of the Jewish People (Tel Aviv). It contains all the books of the Old Testament, except for about 8 pages. Of course, the Dead Sea Scrolls go back a 1000 years before Codex Sassoon was copied. Can you put a value on what God has said?
Some will value it’s historical nature. Some will value the list of owners that is recorded at the end of this manuscript. Others will see the value in learning about Jesus in it. Jesus said, “You search the Scriptures because you think that in them you have eternal life; it is these that testify about Me; and you are unwilling to come to Me so that you may have life.” (John 5:38-39). How ironic isn’t it?
Yet this manuscript records the following: He would be born in Bethlehem. Recorded in Codex Sassoon, Micah 5:2, but fulfilled in the gospel of Matthew chapter 2, some 700 years later. He would die for the sins of the world. Recorded in Codex Sassoon, Isaiah 53:1-12, and fulfilled in the gospel of Luke chapter 23, some 700 years later. His Body would not decompose: Recorded in Psalms 16, and fulfilled in the all the gospel accounts. Peter said that this prophecy of David, “he looked ahead and spoke of the resurrection of the Christ, that HE WAS NEITHER ABANDONED TO HADES, NOR DID His flesh SUFFER DECAY. “This Jesus God raised up again, to which we are all witnesses.” (Acts 2:31-32).
Who else do you know who would be born in Bethlehem, die for the sins of the world, and his body would not decompose? (So why spend 38.1 million on a book that points to Jesus, but unwilling to believe him, serve him, obey him?)
The gospel is free for everyone. But it will cost you your life. “And He was saying to them all, “If anyone wishes to come after Me, he must deny himself, and take up his cross daily and follow Me. (Luke 9:23). Do you see the value in Jesus and what he taught? Repent, change your life for him. Confess him.
Be submerged into his death, buried in water, and then be raised up to serve him. Free, but cost you everything.
The joy of being reborn! Free at last!
