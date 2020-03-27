The current pandemic with which each of us have been impacted in one way or another is certainly alarming. To some, it may seem overwhelming. There is a need, however, to keep it in perspective. God brought this world into existence in seven 24-hour days some 6,000 years ago (Genesis 1:1ff; Exodus 20:11). This was the beginning of time. The world has faced a variety of diseases, epidemics and pandemics down through time. At one point in time, because of the wickedness of man, God destroyed every person on earth with a universal flood except Noah, his wife, his three sons and their wives (Genesis 6:5-8; 1 Peter 3:20). No, the covid-19 virus is not punishment from God. It is the result of natural law which has existed since the beginning of time. It falls into the same category as hurricanes, cancer and other natural occurrences. In the whole scheme of things what we are experiencing now is but a brief moment in time which will pass.
Let me encourage each reader, use this brief moment in time to recognize the brevity and meaning of life. The Bible asks the question, “What is your life?” and then answers, “It is a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away” (James 4:14). Are you ready for your life to end? Most would answer no. We want to live and continue to enjoy this life. Yet, we do not know what tomorrow will bring. Being ready spiritually removes the uncertainty of tomorrow. The purpose of your life and mine is stated clearly by Solomon, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter; fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all” (Eccl. 12:13).
Use this brief moment in time to recognize your dependence upon God. Do you operate under the assumption that you do not need God in your life? To whom will you turn when disease or tragedy occurs, and you can do nothing for yourself? Dear friend we plead with you, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not upon your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5). In the face of trials God provides comfort (2 Corinthians 1:3-4), peace (Philippians 4:7), guidance through His Word (Psalm 119:105) and help in time of need (Hebrews 4:16).
Use this brief moment in time to prepare for eternity. Fear, anxiety and distress can be relieved when one has accepted and obeyed God’s plan of salvation, thereby obtaining the hope of heaven. Whatever happens in this brief moment in time pales in significance to the joys that await the prepared in heaven (2 Corinthians 4:17). greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
