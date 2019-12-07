The teaching of premillennialism includes the idea that at His first coming Jesus intended to establish an earthly kingdom over which He would rule on the earth as King. However, because the Jews rejected Jesus and crucified Him, Jesus failed to establish His kingdom and postponed it until His second coming when He then will establish it and reign on the earth for a thousand years. There is just one thing wrong with this teaching. It just isn’t so!
The Bible clearly shows that it was never the intention of Jesus to establish an earthly political kingdom or to restore the kingdom of Israel. The nature of the kingdom of Christ is not earthly but spiritual. “When Jesus stood before Pilate who asked Jesus “are you a king?” Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If My kingdom were of this world, My servants would fight, so that I should not be delivered to the Jews; but now My kingdom is not from here.” (John 18:36). If it had been the intention of Jesus to establish an earthly kingdom His servants would have risen up to defend Him by force. The fact that they did not indicates that the nature of the Kingdom of Christ is spiritual. The inspired Paul addressed the nature of the Lord’s kingdom in the words “for the kingdom of God is not eating and drinking, but righteousness and peace and joy in the Holy Spirit” (Romans 14:17).
The Bible teaches that the purpose of Jesus’ first coming was to die on the cross for the sins of the world in fulfillment of God’s plan for man’s salvation (John 3:16; Luke 19:10; Romans 5:6-8;Gal. 4:4; Phil. 2:5-8; Heb. 2:14;10:28; 1 Peter 2:4; 1 John 4:9-10) . Jesus did not fail, nor did He postpone the establishment of His kingdom. He established His spiritual kingdom on the first Pentecost after He had ascended back to heaven (Acts 2). His spiritual kingdom is His church (Matt. 16:18-19). Paul and the Colossians had been “translated (past tense) into the Kingdom of God’s dear Son” (Col. 1:13). Thus, the Kingdom of Christ has already been established and continues to exist. Jesus reigns now as King of His Kingdom and will until He gives His kingdom to the Father at His second coming. “Then comes the end, when He delivers the kingdom to God the Father, when He puts an end to all rule and all authority and power. For He must reign till He has put all enemies under His feet. The last enemy that will be destroyed is death” (1 Corinthians 15:24-26). A failed Kingdom? Absolutely not!
