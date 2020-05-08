In 2 Kings 5, we are told about an Israelite girl who had been taken to Aram where she was placed in the home of Naaman, captain of the Aramean army to wait on his wife. Naaman was a valiant warrior whose military exploits had been blessed by no less than the God of heaven. Despite his respected position, Naaman was a victim of the dread disease, leprosy.
Naaman and his wife appeared to be kind-hearted people who developed a close relationship with the little girl who was now a part of their household. The Israelite maiden felt comfortable enough with her Aramean mistress to offer some advice concerning the sensitive issue of her master’s lamentable affliction.
Verse 3 tells us that the little girl said to her mistress, “I wish that my master were with the prophet who is in Samaria! Then he would cure him of his leprosy.” This simple statement set off a series of events that culminated in Naaman travelling to Samaria, dipping 7 times in the river Jordan as Elisha directed and being miraculously healed of his leprosy. While we are not told much, we know enough to draw some important conclusions about this wonderful little girl.
She had credibility. Naaman expended a great deal of time, effort and expense in following the advice of a little Israelite slave. She must have demonstrated character and honesty in her dealings with the family to have gained this kind of trust.
She cared about her master’s welfare. It would have been easy to be bitter about her circumstances and to rationalize that an enemy soldier probably deserved any illness with which he may have been afflicted. Instead, she showed genuine concern by helping in whatever way she could.
She had complete faith in God and His prophet. Making her bold recommendation demonstrated that she harbored absolutely no doubt in the ability and the willingness of the prophet to heal her master. She certainly would have been in a dangerous position had Naaman come home disappointed.
She was bold enough to speak up. She could have thought of 100 reasons not to say anything. I’m just little. I’m just a servant. What if they get angry? What if I say something and things don’t work out for my master; then what? As it turned out, her concern for her master and her confidence in the prophet’s ability to heal him outweighed any reservations she might have had.
Of course, the lessons for us are obvious. We should live the kinds of lives that give us credibility among our neighbors, love others enough to seek their welfare, have complete faith in God’s power to save and have the boldness to encourage others to seek out the great physician.
