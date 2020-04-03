When God created the first man and woman, He blessed them with a beautiful garden in which to live. Genesis 3:8 suggests that the relationship between God and the people He had created was one of close friendship. But because they rebelled, sin entered the perfect world He had made and nothing has been the same since. The intimate friendship with the Creator they had once enjoyed was no longer possible. Their sin had separated them from Him (Isaiah 59:1-2).
This was truly paradise lost. The world has become a very dark place because of the sin that was introduced by Adam and Eve and that each of us has perpetuated through our personal rebellion against the God who created us and loves us. But God’s plan was to send His Son to sacrifice Himself as the propitiation for sin so we can be reconciled to our Creator. God’s goal has always been to reestablish fellowship with His people that He had in the beginning.
Christ came as God in the flesh (John 1:1) and He was the fullness of Deity in bodily form (Colossians 2:9). So I find it fascinating that, at the beginning of His earthly ministry, Jesus chose twelve men as close associates; men who, for over three years, witnessed His teaching, His miracles and, ultimately, His death, burial and resurrection from the grave. They were His friends in the truest sense of the word, both socially and spiritually.
Jesus’ work among the clamoring crowds was exhausting and His refuge often was the Garden of Gethsemane on the Mount of Olives (John 18:2). The parallel of the two gardens is powerful. In Jesus’ case, God in the flesh enjoyed the fellowship of those who loved Him in the tranquility of His own creation. While the events in Eden were the start of all our troubles, the events in Gethsemane were part of God’s plan to reconcile us.
Judas Iscariot, one of the 12, was a selfish thief who had offered to help Jesus’ enemies in apprehending Him. Not only did he betray his friend, he chose their place of refuge in which to do it. Just as Adam and Eve betrayed God in Eden, Judas sold his Lord for thirty pieces of silver in Gethsemane. The first act introduced sin into the world; the second initiated the execution of the innocent for the sins of the guilty.
We have alienated ourselves from God by our sins but He has made it possible for us to be reconciled to Him through the blood sacrifice of His Son. Paradise lost can be regained by those who love God enough to humbly submit to His will.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.