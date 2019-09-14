As the season of crisp mornings and falling leaves approaches, so does the time when hikers like me get out on the trail to do some backpacking. For those who don’t know, backpacking is a combination of camping and hiking. You hike for days while carrying all kinds of survival necessities on your back. You need lightweight gear, food, water filtration, and a shelter.
Since I personally prioritize sleeping comfortably, I focus almost exclusively on what kind of shelter I will bring. So recently, I purchased a new tent to suit my needs. Last week, I pitched it in my yard for a test run, but I noticed a warning tag attached which read: “NOTICE: THIS TENT IS NOT FOR PERMANENT LIVING. THIS IS FOR RECREATIONAL USE ONLY.” That seems redundant, but the manufacturers were stating the obvious: tents are temporary dwellings — not permanent homes. Tents weren’t made to last forever. They are easily torn and flimsy. Also, tents aren’t very durable — strong wind gusts can easily carry them to your neighbor’s yard.
Did you know that the Bible describes your earthly body like this? The apostle Paul said that our bodies are like a tent — temporary and fragile. He also said that we are promised a permanent dwelling far greater than a tent — a building from God in heaven which awaits all those who are born again.
Here’s how he said it: “For we know that if the tent that is our earthly home is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. For in this tent we groan, longing to put on our heavenly dwelling, if indeed by putting it on we may not be found naked. For while we are still in this tent, we groan, being burdened — not that we would be unclothed, but that we would be further clothed, so that what is mortal may be swallowed up by life. He who has prepared us for this very thing is God, who has given us the Spirit as a guarantee” (2 Corinthians 5:1-5)
One day, death will dissolve the tent that is your body. As you breathe your last, you will inherit a heavenly home which is permanent and eternal. Unlike your earthly tent, it is a place not subject to disease, decay, or death. So, don’t get too comfortable in this body—you’re headed for a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. It’s a guarantee. The tag attached to you reads, NOTICE: THIS BODY IS NOT FOR PERMANENT LIVING.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.