None of us enjoy being deceived. Scams of all kinds are prevalent in our society and many people have suffered financially because they have allowed themselves to be deceived by con artists. However, the worst kind of deception is self-deception. The book of James addresses this issue in these words “But be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves” (James 1:22). One may think that simply hearing God’s Word is sufficient, but it is not! The Bible says that one deceives himself when he merely hears but fails to do what the Word of God teaches. This is illustrated in the example of a man who looks into a mirror at his own reflection, turns away from the mirror and immediately forgets what he saw. It has done him no good to look in the first place. This is true of one who hears God’s Word but refuses to do it.
On the other hand, the Bible gives the positive side for one who both hears God’s Word and does it. “But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does” (James 1:25). Does the blessing come when one hears or when one does what he has heard? Jesus said, “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven” (Matthew 7:21). Who will enter heaven? Not one who merely hears but one who both hears and does the will of God.
What does it mean to “do” the will of God? Doing God’s will is obeying what God teaches in His written Word, the Bible. The Hebrew writer tells us that Jesus is “the author of eternal salvation to all who OBEY Him” (Hebrews 5:8-9). Far too many equate obedience to God with an effort to save oneself through human effort. Instead, the Bible teaches that obeying God is an expression of ones living faith. The Bible says that “faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead” (James 2:17). The “works” under consideration are works of obedience as illustrated by Abraham who expressed his faith by being a doer of what God commanded (James 2:21-23). One who hears God’s Word and does it has a living faith, but one who hears but does not do has a dead faith.
Dear reader, are you a DOER? Being a doer and thereby exercising a living faith will result in your salvation and the hope of heaven. greenplain@greenplainchurchofchrist.org.
Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of the Murray Ledger & Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.