Gambling is common in our day. Lotteries, buying chances to win a prize, playing games in a casino or online, betting on sports or races are all common ways in which gambling takes place in our world.
Gambling involves taking a risk of losing whatever it is one is betting. Usually this involves money. Some become so addicted to gambling that they eventually lose almost everything they own. Gambling has contributed to suicides, broken homes and even murder. The association of gambling with these very negative consequences should be enough to convince any person of the evils of gambling. The Christian will follow the Word of God which tells us to “abstain from all appearance of evil” and avoid gambling (1 Thess. 5:22).
However, some, who would never think of gambling away their money, are gambling with their souls. The atheist is gambling that God does not exist and that he or she will not be held accountable for their unbelief. This is a no-win situation for the atheist for the Bible says, “The fool has said in his heart, there is no God” (Psalm 14:1). Unbelievers will have their part in the lake of fire which is the second death (Rev. 21:8). Even though the evidence for God’s existence is abundant, unbelievers are content to gamble their precious souls upon a mere assumption.
Some are gambling that God’s grace will allow them to continue to engage in sin once they have initially been saved (once saved, always saved). It seems that some thought this in Paul’s day, but he answered this view in the words of Romans 6:1-2, “What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin, that grace may abound? God forbid. How shall we, that are dead to sin, live any longer therein?” The grace of God is “teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world” (Titus 2:11-12). The Hebrew writer declares, “for if we sin willfully after that we have received the knowledge of the truth, there remaineth no more sacrifice for sins” (Hebrews 10:26).
Some are gambling that they will be saved outside of Christ. Yet, the Bible speaks of the “salvation which is in Christ Jesus” (2 Timothy 2:10). There is no salvation outside of Christ. Yet, many deny the essentiality of obeying the very command which puts one “into Christ.” The Bible tells us, “For as many of you as have been baptized into Christ have put on Christ” (Gal. 3:27).
Are you a gambler? Please, don’t risk your soul’s salvation. Study the Word of God and let it guide you to eternal life (Acts 17:11).
